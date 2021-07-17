Lawmakers’ work starts on mental hospital staffing shortage

RICHMOND, Va. - Virginia’s behavioral health commissioner told lawmakers Thursday about the spending she says is needed to make facilities safer after admissions were halted at five state hospitals amid a staffing shortage, including $75 million for salaries and pay increases.

Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Commissioner Alison Land told members of a subcommittee created in 2014 to study and improve mental health services, that the “safety net is no longer safe.”

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Land says she wants to minimize the time that admissions are closed.

The department will use $25 million in emergency funding to bring out-of-state contract staff to hospitals where admissions are currently halted and for employee bonuses that Land hopes will be effective in August.

