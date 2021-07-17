Heat Busting Showers and Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The heat wave continues for one more day. Still hot Saturday, before storms develop.

Less hot Sunday with some additional spotty showers and storms. A slow moving cold front will approach the region Saturday. Out ahead of it, in this hot and humid air mass, thunderstorms that develop will be capable of producing heavy rain and may turn strong to severe, with some damaging wind gusts. Remain weather aware Saturday afternoon. Remember, “When Thunder Roars, Move Indoors!”

The front will slide into the region Sunday, bringing more clouds, less hot temperatures and still some spotty showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon. The front still nearby Monday could touch off a few storms. A break in the high humidity and not as hot early next week. Temperatures will heat back up by the mid-week.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, hot, hazy and humid. Afternoon and evening showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Saturday night: Storms fade as the exit east during the evening and overnight. Patchy fog and partly cloudy. Lows in the uper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday: Variable clouds and not as hot. Isolated showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Monday: A lingering shower/storm risk, mainly south. Partly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Mainly dry. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot again. Few storms possible. High 90. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low 90s.

