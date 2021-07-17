Advertise With Us
Friday’s Valley Baseball League Scores & Highlights

By Mike Shiers
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Tom Sox scored 11 runs on 11 hits, and Charlottesville defeated Harrisonburg 11-1 in the Valley Baseball League on Friday night.

The Sox were playing a game at home for the first time since July 7th.

Brayland Skinner went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored.

Charlottesville improves to a league-leading 26-9 with the win, and they will be back in action with a doubleheader against Front Royal on Monday at CHS.

Staunton went on the road to defeat Waynesboro 5-2 on Friday.

The Braves will play at Harrisonburg on Saturday.

The Generals are off on Saturday, and they play at Harrisonburg on Sunday.

