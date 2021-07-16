Weekend rain and cooler temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -As high pressure to our east drifts away, an approaching cold front will slowly drift east. Saturday will get off to a sunny start, but keep an eye to the sky in the afternoon, showers and storms are expected to develop. Some could produce gusty wind and a heavy downpour. The front will stall to our south Sunday, allowing cooler and less humid conditions with more showers and storms. While the weekend is not expected to be a wash out, keep the umbrella close by. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny, hot & humid, High: low 90s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated storm, Low: low 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.