VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta Co.
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County.
According to VSP, the crash happened in the 400 block of Little Calf Pasture Highway around 12:50 a.m. Thursday, July 15. A 1995 Ford F-150 pickup truck ran off the side of the road and struck a tree.
The driver, 20-year-old James H. Barker of Staunton, died at the scene.
