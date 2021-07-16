VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta Co.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County.

According to VSP, the crash happened in the 400 block of Little Calf Pasture Highway around 12:50 a.m. Thursday, July 15. A 1995 Ford F-150 pickup truck ran off the side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver, 20-year-old James H. Barker of Staunton, died at the scene.

