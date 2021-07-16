Advertise With Us
Virginia Rep. Spanberger hosts telephone town hall, discusses extended child tax credit

Rep. Abigail Spanberger Interview
By Max Marcilla
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The first child tax credit payments are hitting Virginians’ bank accounts, and on Thursday, Virginia’s 7th District Rep. Abigail Spanberger answered questions about the payments during a telephone town hall.

The Democrat touted the one-year extension, which will give families $300 for each child under five, and $250 for those between 5-17.

“We’re getting back to some sense of normalcy,” Spanberger said. “And as we’re making progress, we are still facing challenges. And so this tax relief to American families across the country is such an important step of our recovery.”

You can check the status of your payment through the Internal Revenue Services website here.

