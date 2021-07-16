VHSL unveils 2021 Football Master Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Often times in the fall it feels like the previous high school football season “Just Ended,” but this year that’s actually the case.

After playing in the spring due to the pandemic, high school football teams in the commonwealth will be back in the field in their normal time slot this fall.

And they’re excited to be there.

Monticello Athletic Director Matthew Pearman says, “Nothing compares to the start of a new school year. Athletics and activities set the tone for a school year.”

Charlottesville High School football head coach Eric Sherry adds, “It’s another step closer to actually playing ball again in a normal time frame, which I think we’re all excited about.”

The Virginia High School League unveiled its football Master Schedule on Thursday.

Teams in the VHSL will be playing ten games this season, rather than six, like they did while playing in the first-ever spring football season.

“The pandemic took a toll, as far as stuff that kids were doing,” says Sherry. “Especially with football. We didn’t even field a JV program last year.”

Pearman says, “That was just the most unique experience that I’ve ever had in thirteen years of this Athletic Director-deal.”

With less than three months between the end of one season and the beginning of the next, there wasn’t much of an offseason.”

“It’s different,” says Sherry. “We’ve been able to lift weights for two and a half, three months. We’ve had some solid success with the kids that are showing up. That’s been good.”

Fans will also have a chance to get back in the stands this year, after not being allow in for most of the season, due to the pandemic.

“I’m real excited that our community can come out to a football game,” says Pearman. “Come out on a Friday night. Enjoy the atmosphere. Enjoy the students. Enjoy the band. Enjoy the cheerleaders. Enjoy a hot dog or a cold drink, and just experience all that high school athletics has to offer.”

VHSL football teams can begin practicing on July 29th, and the games are set to begin during the week of August 23-28.

