The Valley addresses affordable housing shortage with $2 million grant

The CSPDC is addressing a lack of affordable housing options.
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The National Low Income Housing Coalition reported Thursday, July 16 that there is no state, county or city in the country where a full-time minimum wage worker can afford a two-bedroom rental.

The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) is addressing that locally.

They applied for a three-year grant in May which would provide affordable housing throughout the district. Tuesday, July 13, they found out the $2 million to go toward new housing options, the commission announced in a news release.

This grant marks the first time Virginia Housing will directly fund housing production.

CSPDC Deputy Director, Elizabeth McCarty, says they recognize the lack of affordably housing options in the Valley, but a solution is on the way.

McCarty said they’re in the planning process, and they’ll bring “everyone together to identify the needs and then solutions to address affordable housing.”

The grant funds some new housing options, along with remodeling other structures.

“Our partners can do this through new construction, rehabilitation of existing vacant units, or reusing mixed-used projects,” said McCarty.

These units will be for any person or family who has an income of less than 80% than the average median income for the area.

McCarty says the group is just in planning stages, and construction should begin in year two or three. They don’t know where the units will be, but they’re working to evaluate what areas need affordably housing the most.

The grant requires 20 units. “We hope it’s more than that, or at least on the way,” said McCarty.

