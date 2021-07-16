Still Hot Saturday, PM T-Storms. Cooler By Sunday, Few Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Stormy weekend to unfold. Still hot Saturday, before storms develop. Cooler Sunday with some additional showers and storms. A slow moving cold front will approach the region Saturday, Out ahead of it, in this hot and humid air mass, thunderstorms that develop will be capable of producing heavy rain and may turn strong to severe, with some damaging wind gusts. Remain weather aware Saturday afternoon. Remember, “When Thunder Roars, Move Indoors!” The front will slide into the region Sunday, bringing more clouds, cooler temperatures and still some scattered showers and a few storms, mainly during the afternoon. The front still nearby Monday could touch off a few storms, but a break in the humidity and not as hot, early next week. Temperatures will heat back up by the mid-week.

Tonight: Mostly clear, muggy, patchy fog. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Afternoon and evening storms. Highs lower 90s. Lows in the 70s.

Sunday: Variable clouds, cooler. Scattered showers and a few storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Monday: A lingering shower/storm risk, mainly south. Partly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Mainly dry. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot again. Few storms possible. High 90. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low 90s.

