Rep. Cline introduces bipartisan bill to increase opportunities for veterans

WASHINGTON (WHSV) - Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) introduced H.R. 4433, the Veterans Entrepreneurship Act of 2021. Cline was joined Friday by Congressmen Lou Correa (D-CA), and Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) in introducing this bill.

According to a press release, the Veterans Entrepreneurship Act of 2021 would allow veterans the opportunity to pursue their small business and entrepreneurial aspirations by giving them access to resources through the Small Business Administration and their GI Bill benefit.

The key components of the Veteran Entrepreneurship Act are:

The establishment of a 3-year pilot program overseen by the Administrator of the Small Business Administration that will enable up to 250 GI Bill benefit-eligible veterans to pursue an educational entrepreneurial training program

The pilot program includes a thorough application process and requires participation in an approved entrepreneurial training program

Veterans are required to develop a business plan to be approved by their training program advisor and the SBA’s Associate Administrator for Veterans Business Development

The grant available to veterans participating in this pilot program may be equivalent to the GI Bill maximum amount of 36 months of educational assistance at the rate in effect for each veteran through the GI Bill benefit program

If approved, the grant can be used by a veteran to open their own business or purchase a franchise

“Veterans face a daunting mission when they separate from service and transition into civilian life. Higher education is essential for many, but some have a different calling. Veterans are seeking more options and want the choice to use their GI Bill benefit to start their own business,” Rep. Ben Cline said. “It’s common sense to offer veterans a choice in accessing resources, training, and support to pursue the American dream to start a small business, create jobs, and generate growth in our economy. I thank Congressmen Correa and Fortenberry for joining me in this effort to give back to those who have given so much in service to our country.”

“By helping veterans start businesses, we are investing in America’s best and brightest. When our servicemembers transition into civilian life, they bring considerable skills and experiences with them. Each is a trained leader who has proven they can get things done in the most stressful environments. Veterans know how to manage risk on the battlefield. That’s what soldiers train to do,” Rep. Lou Correa said. “And that’s what a successful entrepreneur does — manage risk. Our veterans are uniquely capable of contributing to our communities. I’m proud to join with Rep. Ben Cline to introduce bipartisan legislation that invests in entrepreneur veterans and encourages them to pursue the American Dream.”

“Veteran-owned businesses represent nearly 10% of U.S. small businesses, employing more than five million Americans,” Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said. “I am pleased to support the reintroduction of the Veterans Entrepreneurship Act to give our veterans access to entrepreneurial training and capital through the use of their G.I. Bill benefits.”

The full bill can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.