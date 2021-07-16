Public weighs in on proposed Charlottesville Area Transit changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) may see some changes within the next year, Community members got a chance Friday, July 16, to weigh in on what they want to see.

Some of those changes could be CAT expanding routes and more-frequent service.

Other things riders want to see include more lights and coverings at bus stops, as well as more accessible routes to nonprofits like the Legal Aid Justice Center.

“We are always looking at how to ‘right size’ our system, that’s part of our planning efforts. Accessibility is a key component. First, individuals: we need to make sure the routes are going to where the activity centers are so individuals will want to use our service,” Garland Williams, the director of Charlottesville Area Transit, said.

There will be another chance for the community to offer input Wednesday, July 21.

