Project to replace Belmont Bridge moves out of design phase

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A project to replace Charlottesville’s Belmont Bridge is finally moving out of the design phase. The project kicked off back in 2017.

The city awarded a $26.6 million contract to Canton Construction Group in June, 2021.

Now, officials wants to answer any questions you may have about the project. A virtual information session is set to get underway at 6 p.m. August 11.

“So we are going to be going over the sequence of construction, what to expect, the detours and traffic,” Project Manager Jeanette Janiczek said. “We are keeping 9th [Street] and Avon [Street] open throughout construction. There’s going to be three major traffic shifts.”

Registration information will be available on the city’s website calendar and on the project website at www.belmontbridge.org.

