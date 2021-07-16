Lender purchases Fashion Square

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Fashion Square hit the auction block Friday, July 16.

The lender bought the property for $20.2 million. There was another bidder, but that was it.

The mall’s former owner, Washington Prime Group, went bankrupt and is now in receivership.

In the past few years, Fashion Square lost two anchors stores and several smaller stores, leaving some parts of the mall pretty empty.

