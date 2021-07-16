Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Gov. Northam: Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped again

Ralph Northam (FILE)
Ralph Northam (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam says Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped 0.2-percentage point to 4.3% in June, compared to 8.8% one year ago.

Northam’s office announced Friday, July 16, that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the commonwealth continues to be below the national rate of 5.8%.

“Virginia’s falling unemployment rate and expanding labor force show the strength of our economy and business climate,” Northam said in Friday’s announcement. “We can all be optimistic about what the future holds as we move beyond this pandemic.”

Virginia reportedly had the fourth lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate among the southeast states.

Northam says the commonwealth saw over-the-year job gains of 2.8% in June, and total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 3,200 jobs. The labor force increased by 4,343 to 4,234,360, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 5,448 to 183,799. The number of employed residents rose by 9,791 to 4,050,561.

For a greater statistical breakdown, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues removed from city parks
Fashion Square (FILE)
Fashion Square heading to auction
(FILE)
Body of missing runner found
Charlottesville's statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Charlottesville preparing to relocate Confederate statues

Latest News

Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park. (FILE)
Charlottesville extends deadline for those interested in Confederate statues
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta Co.
(FILE)
Threats against Virginia school board prompts investigation
Puppies at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA (FILE)
CASPCA releases 2020 Impact Report