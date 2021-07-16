Gov. Northam: Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped again

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam says Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped 0.2-percentage point to 4.3% in June, compared to 8.8% one year ago.

Northam’s office announced Friday, July 16, that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the commonwealth continues to be below the national rate of 5.8%.

“Virginia’s falling unemployment rate and expanding labor force show the strength of our economy and business climate,” Northam said in Friday’s announcement. “We can all be optimistic about what the future holds as we move beyond this pandemic.”

Virginia reportedly had the fourth lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate among the southeast states.

Northam says the commonwealth saw over-the-year job gains of 2.8% in June, and total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 3,200 jobs. The labor force increased by 4,343 to 4,234,360, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 5,448 to 183,799. The number of employed residents rose by 9,791 to 4,050,561.

For a greater statistical breakdown, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.