The Fralin Museum opens Little Museum of Art exhibit

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia is opening The Little Museum of Art at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 16.

This exhibit is inspired by the little free libraries and the idea of take a book leave a book.

Once this exhibit ends, the artwork will move to the free museum store, where the public can take or leave an art piece of their own.

The art is from Charlottesville and UVA artists.

“The response was overwhelming so I had to pick a number that would fit in in the galleries for this exhibition, but we definitely have enough so that we can keep doing this going forward,” Special Projects Coordinator at the Fralin Museum Lisa Jevack said.

The public can see the exhibit outside of the museum at any time.

After this exhibit ends on August 13, a second one will open and run for another four weeks.

