CRHA will not open voucher waitlist

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority will not be opening the Mainstream Voucher program waitlist Monday, July 19.

CRHA previously stated it would be opening the list from July 19-21.

The waitlist is already at 1,000 families, and the authority says 235 already meet the initial criteria. Those initial families will be pulled first, instead of opening the list back up next week.

“We decided to do is pull the 235 and see if they meet that criteria under the mainstream voucher program,” Consuela Knight with CRHA said.

Knight says the waitlist could open back up again later this year, but that will depend on the amount of federal funding CRHA receives.

