Crews removing the “Stonewall” Jackson statue’s base

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Crews are now dismantling the base of what used to be Charlottesville’s “Stonewall” Jackson statue.

Work began early on Friday, July 16, in Court Square Park.

Crews from Quarra Stone and Team Henry are trying to finish the work by the end of the day despite the scorching temperatures.

The Robert E Lee Statue’s base is gone from Market Street Park; it was dismantled earlier this week.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.