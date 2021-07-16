CASPCA releases 2020 Impact Report

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA has released its 2020 Impact Report. According the report, not only has CASPCA beat previous years adoption numbers, but it is continuing to do so this year.

“We had more animals in our foster care than ever before, and we’re just so grateful to the community for taking such good care of our animals during a pandemic,” CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter said.

Gunter says the community stepped up and helped the shelter exceed its goals.

“We’ve had more adoptions than we did even in 2020., We actually have 600 more animals in foster this year than last year,” Gunter said.

The report also provided updates on its Community Cat Program, which works to reduce the number of unwanted kittens born in the area. From 2019 to 2020 stray felines entering the shelter has decreased by 18%.

“We’re somewhat unique in the state of Virginia with doing this so we’re very proud of that program, we want to reduce cat overpopulation,” Gunter said.

Since the program started in 2011, the shelter’s stray cat intake has dropped by 63%. Gunter says the community has helped the shelter save lives.

“We bring in animals from neighboring shelters where they’re at risk of euthanasia due to space. They don’t have the same resources we do, so we’re very proud and grateful to our community for being able to help those animals and save a life,” Gunter said.

Despite the increase in adoptions the shelter is still asking the community to adopt or foster whenever possible.

