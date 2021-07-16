Advertise With Us
Campaign finance reports: McAuliffe leads Youngkin in cash

Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe significantly outraised Republican Glenn Youngkin in the most recent campaign-finance reports.

McAuliffe also holds a significant lead in cash on hand.

Reports filed Thursday and Friday with the Department of Elections show McAuliffe raised $7.4 million in cash in the most recent reporting period. Youngkin raised $3.5 million.

McAuliffe reported $9.0 million cash on hand, compared to $2.6 million for Youngkin.

The reports also show Youngkin spent significantly more money than McAuliffe in the reporting period. Youngkin spent $5.2 million, compared to $1.6 million for McAuliffe.

Youngkin is a political newcomer and has flooded the airwaves with ads to introduce himself to voters.

