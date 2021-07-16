Broadband network coming to Virginia

RICHDMOND, Va. (WVIR) - People in many parts of Virginia still struggle with internet service, especially in rural areas.

U.S. Senator Mark Warner and Governor Ralph Northam got together in southern Virginia Friday with a plan to expand access. They say a broadband network will happen by the end of 2024.

The project is being accelerated by four years thanks to $700 million in the American Rescue Plan Act.

“We still need more resources to get to that final mile,” Northam said.

Some challenges include learning and access to technology, as well as some quick fixes that were not.

“The idea that the solution was going to be, well you can put your kid in the car and go drive to the school parking lot and create a hotspot there. Maybe that’s OK for COVID, but that is not a long-term solution,” Warner said.

The senator is among many proposing $65 billion in funding to expand broadband access nationwide.

While Virginia’ broadband is slated to be in the works over the next three years, Warner says this has been needed and requested for the last 20 years.

Gov. Northam says the intention behind this is working to close the gap between those who find internet connection a luxury and those who see it as a basic convenience.

