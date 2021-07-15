Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Wallace Redd honored at Valley Baseball League game in Waynesboro

Those in attendance were able to grab a t-shirt honoring Redd.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Wallace Redd, 100, of Waynesboro was the honorary guest at Wednesday’s Valley Baseball League game.

“Here I am 100 years old. I’m the luckiest man in the world to know these people. I knew these people when they would first come to the shop in high school,” Redd said.

Redd worked at Jim Snead Ford for many years and spent a total of almost nine decades at Ford.

“He’s a wonderful role model. He was coming into the office up till two years ago before COVID every day. He’s a great ambassador and he is just deserving of all the accolades he gets,” Jim Snead, President of Jim Snead Ford in Waynesboro, said.

Redd also served in World War II and spent his free time playing in his band.

Those in attendance were able to grab a T-shirt honoring Redd.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues removed from city parks
Fashion Square (FILE)
Fashion Square heading to auction
Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County, driver identified
KPD officer Tanner Holt is accused of making racists comments.
Officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks at wedding

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine shot
Booster future? What UVA physicians are saying about a potential COVID-19 booster shot
Walker playground
Walker Upper Elementary’s first playground under construction
A handgun at Tobey's Pawn Shop in Albemarle County. Adults under 21 may be able to purchase one.
UVA alum helps strike down a federal handgun law
Refill Renew owner Mandy Drumheller showing the un-paper towel works.
Staunton’s Refill Renew to open Charlottesville location