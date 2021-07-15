Wallace Redd honored at Valley Baseball League game in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Wallace Redd, 100, of Waynesboro was the honorary guest at Wednesday’s Valley Baseball League game.

“Here I am 100 years old. I’m the luckiest man in the world to know these people. I knew these people when they would first come to the shop in high school,” Redd said.

Redd worked at Jim Snead Ford for many years and spent a total of almost nine decades at Ford.

“He’s a wonderful role model. He was coming into the office up till two years ago before COVID every day. He’s a great ambassador and he is just deserving of all the accolades he gets,” Jim Snead, President of Jim Snead Ford in Waynesboro, said.

Redd also served in World War II and spent his free time playing in his band.

Those in attendance were able to grab a T-shirt honoring Redd.

