Turks top Generals 13-7; Move into 2nd place in VBL South Division

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Harrisonburg Turks beat the Waynesboro Generals 13-7 in the Valley Baseball League South Division on Wednesday night.

With the win, the Turks move into sole possession of second place in the division.

Clay Lockett and Conor Hartigan each had three hits and scored three runs.

Waynesboro and Harrisonburg are both off on Thursday night, while first place Charlottesville travels to face Staunton.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.