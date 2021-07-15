Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Turks top Generals 13-7; Move into 2nd place in VBL South Division

Robert Curbelo avoided the tag at home to score during an 8-run 3rd inning.
Robert Curbelo avoided the tag at home to score during an 8-run 3rd inning.(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Harrisonburg Turks beat the Waynesboro Generals 13-7 in the Valley Baseball League South Division on Wednesday night.

With the win, the Turks move into sole possession of second place in the division.

Clay Lockett and Conor Hartigan each had three hits and scored three runs.

Waynesboro and Harrisonburg are both off on Thursday night, while first place Charlottesville travels to face Staunton.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues removed from city parks
Fashion Square (FILE)
Fashion Square heading to auction
KPD officer Tanner Holt is accused of making racists comments.
Officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks at wedding
Charlottesville's statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Charlottesville preparing to relocate Confederate statues

Latest News

Cavs Lax girls lacrosse team in Charlottesville playing at ‘Elite’ level
The Cav Lax Elite Girls Travel Lacrosse Club was started less than a decade ago, but they have...
Girls lacrosse team in Charlottesville playing at ‘Elite’ level
Tom Sox held to 3 hits; Waynesboro shuts out Charlottesville 9-0
Kentucky sophomore Seth Logue did not allow a hit until the sixth inning on Tuesday night.
Tom Sox held to 3 hits; Waynesboro shuts out Charlottesville 9-0