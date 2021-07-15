Take it easy !

Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Tracking a cold front
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure continues to keep much of our area hot and humid. It will be another day of 90 degree temperatures and high humidity. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front, that is slowly moving east. By Saturday we will have a better chance of showers and storms. Conditions begin to cool Sunday, but showers and storms will linger into early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: low 90s

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog, Low: low 70s

Friday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

