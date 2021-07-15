Staunton’s Refill Renew to open Charlottesville location

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Every week, people in Charlottesville cross the mountain to patronize a small business in downtown Staunton. That business has decided it’s time to expand.

Refill Renew opened up in Staunton just over two years ago. It was a response to the community eliminating plastic recycling.

“Every week, you go to the grocery store and you buy containers to bring your product home in, and then you throw those containers away,” said Refill Renew owner Mandy Drumheller. She says people don’t need to buy their trash. “You can use the same laundry detergent bottle a hundred times, you just need the laundry detergent to put into that container.”

That’s what her business Refill Renew does. You come in, bring your container, or you can buy one there, and fill it up with whatever you need from personal hygiene items to cleaning products and more, plus all kinds of zero waste items.

“Un-paper towels are a phenomenal example,” stated Drumheller. “You can use the same paper towels over and over again instead of buying new raw material.”

She says more companies are offering sustainable products that she puts on her shelves. “It’s been wild. We have grown a lot,” said Drumheller. So, they are expanding. “We have so many loyal and repeat customers from Charlottesville that it only made sense we go to where they are.”

The Charlottesville location will be twice as big, introducing a makeup line and more cleaning tools. “We can offer even more products. Even more selection,” said Drumheller.

It’s all about keeping less plastic and trash from the landfill.

“Recycling as we know it is not perfect, so we need to find ways to make our own homes lower waste and zero waste,” said Drumheller.

Refill Renew will open up at McIntire Plaza in Charlottesville in August.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.