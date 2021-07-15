Spotsylvania deputy indicted in shooting of Isiah Brown

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A special prosecutor confirms that a Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Deputy has been indicted on a felony charge in connection to the shooting of Isiah Brown.

The deputy, David Turbyfill, was charged by a grand jury with felony reckless handling of a firearm.

Brown, who was unarmed, was shot multiple times while on the phone with a 911 dispatcher in April 2021.

Prior to the shooting, Virginia State Police said the sheriff’s deputy gave Brown, 32, a ride to his home in the 12200 block of Catharpin Road after his car broke down.

David Haynes of The Cochran Firm said doctors told the family that eight bullets were found in Brown’s body, along with two exit wounds. Brown has since been released from the hospital and continues to recover.

The attorney for Brown’s family says the shooting was a failure between officers and the 911 dispatcher.

Attorneys said Brown was unarmed, holding a cordless phone at the time of the shooting and obeyed all commands given by police and the dispatcher. Virginia State Police also confirmed that Brown was unarmed.

Turbyfill remains on administrative leave.

David Haynes of The Cochran Firm released the following statement in regards to the indictment:

“Isiah Brown and his family are pleased that Spotsylvania County Deputy David Turbyfill has been indicted on a felony charge by a special grand jury in the April 21 shooting of Mr. Brown.

“The shooting resulted in significant injuries to Mr. Brown which will undoubtedly impact him for the rest of his life.

“Mr. Brown did nothing wrong and was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher when Turbyfill recklessly shot him 8 times.

“We are calling for the immediate termination of Deputy David Turbyfill. We are also asking for the release of all audio communication between the deputy and dispatch, all video from the scene as well as Turbyfill’s employment records and personnel file.

“Isiah Brown’s life was shattered and changed forever when he crossed paths with David Turbyfill. While this indictment doesn’t take Mr. Brown’s physical pain away, it does signify a measure of justice. We look forward to the successful prosecution of David Turbyfill.”

