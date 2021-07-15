Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Rivanna River Company halts tubing, rafting trips due to low water levels

The Rivanna River Company had to put a hold on tubing and rafting trips because the water...
The Rivanna River Company had to put a hold on tubing and rafting trips because the water levels are so low.
By Riley Wyant
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna River Company has put a hold on tubing and rafting trips because the water levels are so low.

”It’s been a dry summer and that’s finally caught up with us here on the Rivanna,” Co-Owner Gabe Silver said.

Tubers can’t go down-stream until showers also come down.

“The river’s getting a little too low and rocky for really enjoyable down-river trips, so we’ve shuttered that part of the business temporarily till we get some good rain,” Silver said.

Silver says it can be hard to foresee when normal operations could resume. The river could remain low anywhere from a few days to a few weeks.

“Prolonged periods of dry weather are hard on this business” Silver said.

In the meantime, Rivanna River Company is making sure business doesn’t dry up. There are other options for those who still want to get out on the water.

“Folks can come out and rent a paddleboard, if they want to try stand up paddleboarding, kayak, either solo or tandem, or canoe, and either play with them here, or take them to one of our other local bodies of water,” Silver said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues removed from city parks
Fashion Square (FILE)
Fashion Square heading to auction
KPD officer Tanner Holt is accused of making racists comments.
Officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks at wedding
Charlottesville's statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Charlottesville preparing to relocate Confederate statues

Latest News

Madison County Fair
Fair underway in Madison County
COVID-19
VDH: 684,054 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,471 deaths
Pirates participate in giant water fight on Smith Mountain Lake.
Calling all scallywags and swashbucklers! Smith Mountain Lake Pirates Days is back this weekend
Staunton’s Refill Renew to open Charlottesville location
Staunton’s Refill Renew to open Charlottesville location