MRRJ mail goes digital

Starting August 15, MRRJ mail goes digital. | Credit: WHSV
Starting August 15, MRRJ mail goes digital. | Credit: WHSV(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Middle River Regional Jail took to Facebook to announce that starting August 15, all personal mail sent to loved ones will be delivered via the tablet’s/kiosk’s “Facility Messages” app under the free profile.

MRRJ also wrote that once letters, cards, etc. have been scanned, all original content will be destroyed. They added the new change of address as well.

MMRJ reminds the public to include the inmate name and booking number when writing the address in order for mail to be delivered.

Money orders and subscriptions should still be sent to the jail’s physical address.

Posted by Middle River Regional Jail on Thursday, July 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

