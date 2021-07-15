Meals on Wheels asking for volunteers in Charlottesville area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Meals on Wheels of Charlottesville/Albemarle is asking for the community’s help. As pandemic restrictions loosen, the organization says it needs more volunteers to deliver meals.

The nonprofit says it delivers to about 250 clients a day during the week. It needs route and shuttle drivers, as well as food packers and substitute volunteers.

“We do have a really great volunteer force, but we are always looking for more volunteers, especially substitutes who can fill in. If anybody has a day of the week free regularly, it would be great to know and it only takes about an hour of your day to drive one of our routes,” Volunteer Manager Hannah Winstead said.

Meals on Wheels says it works with volunteers to make the schedules flexible and as easy as possible to volunteer.

