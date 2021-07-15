Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Mainly Rain Free Until Weekend

Heat Busting Showers, Downpours and Storms This Weekend
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a stormy late afternoon and evening over parts of the region Wednesday evening, our atmosphere will be a little more stable today and Friday. That means most communities will remain rain-free until the weekend.

Our heat wave continues through Saturday. The sky will appear extra hazy due to smoke from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest and western Canada. That smoke will be over our region in the upper levels of the sky making for a more vibrant sunrise and sunset.

Watching the progress of a slow moving cold front over the Great Lakes to the Southern Plains. It will move into our region this weekend. Sparking a better shower, downpour and thunderstorm chance. Any slow moving thunderstorm may cause localized flash flooding. Along with frequent lightning and a gust of wind.

Thursday afternoon: Hazy, hot sunshine. Humid with only a stray shower/storm risk. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.

Thursday overnight: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Friday: Hazy, hot and humid. Only a remote shower/storm chance. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms developing. Mainly afternoon and evening. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 70s.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Monday: A lingering shower/storm risk, mainly south. Partly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mainly dry. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot again. High 90.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues removed from city parks
Fashion Square (FILE)
Fashion Square heading to auction
KPD officer Tanner Holt is accused of making racists comments.
Officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks at wedding
Charlottesville's statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Charlottesville preparing to relocate Confederate statues

Latest News

(FILE)
Take it easy !
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Heat Wave Continues. Few Storms for Late Week
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM