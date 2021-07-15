Mainly Rain Free Until Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a stormy late afternoon and evening over parts of the region Wednesday evening, our atmosphere will be a little more stable today and Friday. That means most communities will remain rain-free until the weekend.

Our heat wave continues through Saturday. The sky will appear extra hazy due to smoke from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest and western Canada. That smoke will be over our region in the upper levels of the sky making for a more vibrant sunrise and sunset.

Watching the progress of a slow moving cold front over the Great Lakes to the Southern Plains. It will move into our region this weekend. Sparking a better shower, downpour and thunderstorm chance. Any slow moving thunderstorm may cause localized flash flooding. Along with frequent lightning and a gust of wind.

Thursday afternoon: Hazy, hot sunshine. Humid with only a stray shower/storm risk. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.

Thursday overnight: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Friday: Hazy, hot and humid. Only a remote shower/storm chance. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms developing. Mainly afternoon and evening. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 70s.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Monday: A lingering shower/storm risk, mainly south. Partly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mainly dry. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot again. High 90.

