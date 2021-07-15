Lawsuit filed against Rockingham County Public Schools over sexual abuse case

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A lawsuit was filed Thursday through the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia against the Rockingham County School Board.

The lawsuit follows charges against former teacher, Wesley Dunlap. Dunlap previously worked at Turner Ashby High School as a choir teacher. The filing is against Wesley Dunlap, Timeless Toys, LLC, the Rockingham County Public Schools, Principal Paul Judd, and school counselor Sandy King.

The lawsuit alleges a student was sexually assaulted by Wesley Dunlap. Per the lawsuit, the victim claims Dunlap assaulted him multiple times, on and off school property.

The lawsuit also claims Judd and King were suspicious of Dunlap’s inappropriate behavior with the student, but allegedly failed to investigate. The filing accuses the school system of failing to provide adequate sexual harassment training to its staff, after three prior teachers faced separate charges related to sexual contact with students.

The lawsuit goes on to allege Dunlap forced sexual contact with the student, who was under 18 at the time. It also claims Dunlap would message the student through the Timeless Toys Instagram account, requesting nude images. Dunlap was once part-owner of the toy store.

Per the lawsuit, the victim was hospitalized multiple times and has left him with “severe psychological injuries.” He is suing for $10,000,000 as a result of physical and emotional trauma, as well as a loss of educational benefits.

In May, Dunlap pleaded guilty to two counts of sexually abusing a child while maintaining a supervisory relationship. Dunlap was sentenced to five years, with four years suspended for each charge, and will serve a total of two years in jail. Once released, Dunlap will serve five years under supervised probation.

Under special conditions of his release, the former teacher is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors, not allowed to use chat applications on devices, agreed to have his teaching license revoked, and will not be able to reapply as a teacher in Virginia or in any other state.

