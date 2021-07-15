Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Lawsuit filed against Rockingham County Public Schools over sexual abuse case

Victim suing RCPS for $10,000,000, alleging school leaders failed to investigate former teacher’s behavior.
Victim suing RCPS for $10,000,000, alleging school leaders failed to investigate former...
Victim suing RCPS for $10,000,000, alleging school leaders failed to investigate former teacher’s behavior.
By Nina Baratti
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A lawsuit was filed Thursday through the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia against the Rockingham County School Board.

The lawsuit follows charges against former teacher, Wesley Dunlap. Dunlap previously worked at Turner Ashby High School as a choir teacher. The filing is against Wesley Dunlap, Timeless Toys, LLC, the Rockingham County Public Schools, Principal Paul Judd, and school counselor Sandy King.

The lawsuit alleges a student was sexually assaulted by Wesley Dunlap. Per the lawsuit, the victim claims Dunlap assaulted him multiple times, on and off school property.

The lawsuit also claims Judd and King were suspicious of Dunlap’s inappropriate behavior with the student, but allegedly failed to investigate. The filing accuses the school system of failing to provide adequate sexual harassment training to its staff, after three prior teachers faced separate charges related to sexual contact with students.

The lawsuit goes on to allege Dunlap forced sexual contact with the student, who was under 18 at the time. It also claims Dunlap would message the student through the Timeless Toys Instagram account, requesting nude images. Dunlap was once part-owner of the toy store.

Per the lawsuit, the victim was hospitalized multiple times and has left him with “severe psychological injuries.” He is suing for $10,000,000 as a result of physical and emotional trauma, as well as a loss of educational benefits.

In May, Dunlap pleaded guilty to two counts of sexually abusing a child while maintaining a supervisory relationship. Dunlap was sentenced to five years, with four years suspended for each charge, and will serve a total of two years in jail. Once released, Dunlap will serve five years under supervised probation.

Under special conditions of his release, the former teacher is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors, not allowed to use chat applications on devices, agreed to have his teaching license revoked, and will not be able to reapply as a teacher in Virginia or in any other state.

This is a developing story. Check with WHSV for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues removed from city parks
Fashion Square (FILE)
Fashion Square heading to auction
KPD officer Tanner Holt is accused of making racists comments.
Officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks at wedding
Charlottesville's statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Charlottesville preparing to relocate Confederate statues

Latest News

Feast! Is now open after 16 months.
Feast! reopens to the public
Several proposed changes include more frequent stops and expanded routes.
Charlottesville Area Transit asking for input on proposed changes
Albemarle County school bus
Albemarle County school division funding Bright Stars preschool program
Motorcycle Crash generic
VSP: 21 motorcyclists killed in seven weeks on Virginia highways
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Former police officer charged in Capitol riot case will head to D.C. courtroom