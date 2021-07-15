Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

JMU releases details for Class of 2020 graduation

JMU Class of 2021 walked the stage at Bridgeforth Stadium. 2020 graduates will walk at Atlantic...
JMU Class of 2021 walked the stage at Bridgeforth Stadium. 2020 graduates will walk at Atlantic Union Bank Center to guarantee weather conditions don't affect ceremonies.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After much anticipation, James Madison University has notified the 2020 class about their in-person graduation scheduled for Friday, September 3.

JMU says graduates will have the option to hear their name called and walk across the stage at the new Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Graduates have the option to register for 5 or 7:30 p.m. that evening. Each student will need to RSVP through a link to request a ticket for themselves and up to six guests.

JMU is also providing free tickets to the JMU football game against Morehead State Saturday, September 4 at 6 p.m.

Reservations are due by August 13. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues removed from city parks
Fashion Square (FILE)
Fashion Square heading to auction
KPD officer Tanner Holt is accused of making racists comments.
Officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks at wedding
Charlottesville's statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Charlottesville preparing to relocate Confederate statues

Latest News

Increase in car thefts in Waynesboro
Starting August 15, MRRJ mail goes digital. | Credit: WHSV
MRRJ mail goes digital
(FILE)
Meals on Wheels asking for volunteers in Charlottesville area
The Rivanna River Company had to put a hold on tubing and rafting trips because the water...
Rivanna River Company halts tubing, rafting trips due to low water levels