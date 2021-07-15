Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Increase in car thefts in Waynesboro

(Pexels)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Vehicle thefts are at the highest during the summer months, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Waynesboro police say they have already seen an increase locally.

Capt. David Shaw says they typically see thefts happen when people keep their windows down or car running while going into a store or inside their homes.

He advises that it’s best to take valuables with you or hide them from plain sight, and always lock your doors and roll up the windows.

“You’re significantly going to eliminate the risk that you present for someone to take your car or go into your car because a lot of time they’re just looking for ones that are quick and easy to access versus actually making a break or damaging a car to get into it,” Capt. Shaw said.

The Staunton Police Department has also reported they have received several calls recently due to unlocked vehicles.

If your car has been broken into or stolen, WPD says time is of the essence.

The sooner you reach out to police, the quicker they can investigate and the more likely you can get your items back.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues removed from city parks
Fashion Square (FILE)
Fashion Square heading to auction
KPD officer Tanner Holt is accused of making racists comments.
Officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks at wedding
Charlottesville's statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Charlottesville preparing to relocate Confederate statues

Latest News

Starting August 15, MRRJ mail goes digital. | Credit: WHSV
MRRJ mail goes digital
(FILE)
Meals on Wheels asking for volunteers in Charlottesville area
The Rivanna River Company had to put a hold on tubing and rafting trips because the water...
Rivanna River Company halts tubing, rafting trips due to low water levels
Madison County Fair
Fair underway in Madison County