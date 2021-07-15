Heat Wave Continues. Stormy Weekend to Unfold

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Our heat wave continues Friday and into the start of the weekend.. Storm chances increasing as well.

Watching the progress of a slow moving cold front over the Great Lakes to the Southern Plains. It will move into our region this weekend. Giving added rise to more numerous showers and storms, especially during the afternoons and evenings. Any slow moving thunderstorm may cause localized flash flooding. Along with frequent lightning and gusty winds.This cool front will work into the state Sunday with temperatures not as hot. Showers and storms continue into Monday with the front nearby,

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild and muggy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Friday: Hazy, hot and humid. Isolated shower/storm chance. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms developing. Mainly afternoon and evening. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the 70s.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Monday: A lingering shower/storm risk, mainly south. Partly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mainly dry. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot again. High 90. Lows upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs low 90s.

