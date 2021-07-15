Girls lacrosse team in Charlottesville playing at ‘Elite’ level

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lacrosse teams in Charlottesville are really, really good.

The UVA men’s and women’s teams are national championship-caliber programs, and it seems like at least one high school is winning a state title every year.

But there’s always room for improvement.

The Cav Lax Elite Girls Travel Lacrosse Club was started less than a decade ago, but they have quickly risen to become one of the nation’s elite programs.

Their Class of 2024 team is currently ranked No. 21 in the nation in the US Club Lacrosse Poll, and they were holding tryouts this week at St. Anne’s-Belfield.

The program was the brainchild of UVA women’s lacrosse head coach Julie Myers.

Co-Head Coach Henry Oakey says, “Her vision was to have a place for local girls to play, here in Charlottesville and Central Virginia, instead of going to Richmond and DC.”

The program was started seven years ago, with one team of fourth-graders.

“We still had a lot of pigtails, and didn’t know how to put a mouth guard in,” says Oakey.

They’re planning on fielding six teams this fall.

Oakey says, “The 2024′s and 2025′s, we got going, and there were enough little sisters on 2026′s and 2027′s to keep the ball rolling.”

Covenant rising freshman Delaney Poindexter says, “My mom got me started on lacrosse. I did not want to go to the tryouts, but a couple years later, and I really, really love lacrosse.”

Western Albemarle rising sophomore Reeve Goldstein has been there since the beginning.

“A lot of the girls that I started with are still here playing with me,” says Goldstein, “so we’ve kind of grown up together, and learned the game together.”

Cav Lax Elite is playing teams from places like Baltimore, New York, and Philadelphia, and they’ve been ranked as high as 15th in the nation.

“For a little town like Charlottesville, with the numbers we’re pulling from, that’s pretty good,” says Oakey, “and we’re proud of it.”

And it’s a big jump, as the team was ranked in the 80′s just last year.

The national rankings, tournaments, and showcases put the players in great position to play at the next level.

“During showcases, a ton of coaches are there, so we get to play in front of them,” says Goldstein.

Poindexter adds, “Definitely, I would love to try and play college lacrosse, and I know that this club, and my coaches and teammates, will help me get there.”

They are just scratching the surface in terms of recruiting, as the oldest group of girls are just starting their sophomore year of high school.

The Class of 2024 team will have a chance to showcase its skill at a tournament in Texas this fall.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.