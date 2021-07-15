Feast! reopens to the public

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After keeping its doors closed for 16 months, a gourmet shop on West Main Street in Charlottesville is back open.

Feast! showed off its re-vamped look Thursday, July 15.

“People have been so supported of us over these 16 months. Our regular customers have been waiting patiently for us to open and we are just really excited for folks to kind of come in and kind of discover the great things that Virginia has,” co-owner Kate Collier said.

The restaurant and grocery store also has new hours - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday thru Saturday - but has stopped curb-side pickup for now.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.