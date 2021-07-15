Advertise With Us
Fair underway in Madison County

Madison County Fair
Madison County Fair(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A little rain didn’t stop the Madison County Fair from kicking off Wednesday, July 14, with a dairy show and a lot of excitement.

The fair runs through Saturday, July 18.

“We were all excited about having brand new bands and, you know, the animal shows have been a constant but they’re always changing with the youth, you know, new youth coming in” Fai Vice Chairman Essie Berry said.

There were quite a few kids ready to show off their animals.

“I show two sheep, their names are Bandit and Snowman,” Rachel Deboer said. “I like getting in the ring with my animals.”

Jeremy Owens and his goat Daisy were excited for their turn in the ring.

“I’m very excited, yeah, I can’t believe it,” he said. “She acts well, she’s my girl.”

Megan Mallory has shown cows since she was little. She says the hard work that goes into getting ready for this is worth it.

“I really enjoy the atmosphere in the barn, meeting up with the friends, and all the memories you make, as well as just the moments in the show,” Mallory said.

Despite having to cancel the fair last year due to COVID-19, Berry says everyone is ready to be back.

“So it was really sad when we weren’t able to do it, but you know we got through. We’re just happy to be back and hope to have hundreds and thousands of people here this week,” Berry said.

Next year’s fair is already in the works, with planning starting as early as during this year’s fair.

