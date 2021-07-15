Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Doctors at UVA’s Post-COVID Clinic monitoring long-term symptoms

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors with UVA Health are urging people who had COVID-19 and wound up in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to visit the Post-COVID Clinic there.

“We want to see them back within the year to see if they are finally improving or to see if they have persistent scarring of the lung tissue that will affect their overall function,” Dr. Alexandra Kadl said.

Patients in the Post-COVID Clinic may also qualify for different therapies.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues removed from city parks
Fashion Square (FILE)
Fashion Square heading to auction
KPD officer Tanner Holt is accused of making racists comments.
Officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks at wedding
Charlottesville's statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Charlottesville preparing to relocate Confederate statues

Latest News

Downtown Mall
Charlottesville working to bring wireless broadband to the Downtown Mall
The Unemployment Action Coalition of Virginia held a news conference outlining the list of...
More demands for changes at VEC; group wants lawmakers to use federal money to fix ongoing issues
Downtown Charlottesville
Charlottesville working to bring a wireless broadband network on the Downtown Mall
The Mid Atlantic Recovery Center in Waynesboro offers treatment to people with a substance...
Shenandoah Valley sees spike in drug addiction