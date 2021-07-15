Doctors at UVA’s Post-COVID Clinic monitoring long-term symptoms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors with UVA Health are urging people who had COVID-19 and wound up in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to visit the Post-COVID Clinic there.

“We want to see them back within the year to see if they are finally improving or to see if they have persistent scarring of the lung tissue that will affect their overall function,” Dr. Alexandra Kadl said.

Patients in the Post-COVID Clinic may also qualify for different therapies.

