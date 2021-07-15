Charlottesville working to bring wireless broadband to the Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is working on creating a broadband network along the Downtown Mall.

Using a laptop while on the pedestrian mall usually means having to rely on a business’ WiFi, or bringing along your own hotspot. However, that could change.

“I would actually be really excited to have WiFi on the Downtown Mall,” Robert Koch said. “That way my family and I can sort of go in different directions.”

Having WiFi freely available throughout the Downtown Mall would also help you not use up data limits on your phone.

“It would be easier to stay in touch on our cell phones and also keep the kids entertained,” Koch said.

The city is soliciting proposals to establish an agreement for the purchase of services to deploy the wireless broadband.

Details of the city’s process can be found here.

