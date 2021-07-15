Charlottesville Area Transit asking for input on proposed changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) is asking the community to weigh in on some possible changes, including more bus routes and more frequent stops.

“These route changes are being proposed to improve our frequency, to make transit more accessible to people,” CAT Marketing Manager Kyle Ervin said.

Proposed changes include a new line on Rio Road, service on First Street South, and more weekend routes.

“People need service every day of the week. The only reason that we cut back on Sunday service was due to COVID-19,” Ervin said. “Most routes were stopping at 9 p.m. instead of going until about 11:30 to midnight, so that’s going to be a big thing, especially for the holidays that land on Sundays.”

CAT may also increase the frequency of it buses so that no route sees wait times worse than 60 minutes.

Caetano de Campos Lopes with the Community Climate Collaborative (C3) says the nonprofit’s research is encouraging the transit system to try to get higher occupancy levels on each bus, and invest in more eco-friendly vehicles. It also suggests keeping rides fare free, to encourage more people to ride and help those who rely on the bus system the most.

“Having that fare-free system is going to benefit, largely more of these underserved communities,” de Campos Lopes said.

“If our service isn’t convenient for them, then what does that mean? We need to make sure that they’re the forefront, and always in the front of our mind,” Ervin said.

People will have their first chance to weigh in Friday, July 16 at noon. Another opportunity for public input will be on July 21 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.