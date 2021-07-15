Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville Area Transit asking for input on proposed changes

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) is asking the community to weigh in on some possible changes, including more bus routes and more frequent stops.

“These route changes are being proposed to improve our frequency, to make transit more accessible to people,” CAT Marketing Manager Kyle Ervin said.

Proposed changes include a new line on Rio Road, service on First Street South, and more weekend routes.

“People need service every day of the week. The only reason that we cut back on Sunday service was due to COVID-19,” Ervin said. “Most routes were stopping at 9 p.m. instead of going until about 11:30 to midnight, so that’s going to be a big thing, especially for the holidays that land on Sundays.”

CAT may also increase the frequency of it buses so that no route sees wait times worse than 60 minutes.

Caetano de Campos Lopes with the Community Climate Collaborative (C3) says the nonprofit’s research is encouraging the transit system to try to get higher occupancy levels on each bus, and invest in more eco-friendly vehicles. It also suggests keeping rides fare free, to encourage more people to ride and help those who rely on the bus system the most.

“Having that fare-free system is going to benefit, largely more of these underserved communities,” de Campos Lopes said.

“If our service isn’t convenient for them, then what does that mean? We need to make sure that they’re the forefront, and always in the front of our mind,” Ervin said.

People will have their first chance to weigh in Friday, July 16 at noon. Another opportunity for public input will be on July 21 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues removed from city parks
Fashion Square (FILE)
Fashion Square heading to auction
KPD officer Tanner Holt is accused of making racists comments.
Officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks at wedding
Charlottesville's statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Charlottesville preparing to relocate Confederate statues

Latest News

Feast! Is now open after 16 months.
Feast! reopens to the public
Albemarle County school bus
Albemarle County school division funding Bright Stars preschool program
Motorcycle Crash generic
VSP: 21 motorcyclists killed in seven weeks on Virginia highways
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Former police officer charged in Capitol riot case will head to D.C. courtroom