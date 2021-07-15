Advertise With Us
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc is merging with FVCBankcorp, Inc

Blue Ridge Bank in Albemarle County
Blue Ridge Bank in Albemarle County(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Blue Ridge Bankshares and FVC Bankcorp say they’re merging.

Blue Ridge Bankshares has 30 banking offices in Virginia. FVC Bankcorp has nine full-services offices in the commonwealth, Maryland, and District of Columbia.

It is anticipated that the merge will be completed either in the fourth quarter or early in the first quarter of 2022.

