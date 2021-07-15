Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc is merging with FVCBankcorp, Inc

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Blue Ridge Bankshares and FVC Bankcorp say they’re merging.

Blue Ridge Bankshares has 30 banking offices in Virginia. FVC Bankcorp has nine full-services offices in the commonwealth, Maryland, and District of Columbia.

It is anticipated that the merge will be completed either in the fourth quarter or early in the first quarter of 2022.

