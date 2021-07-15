Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Augusta County still searching for missing endangered man

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - An Augusta County man has been missing for 11 days.

Malcolm Sipe has been missing from his Augusta County home since July 5.
Malcolm Sipe has been missing from his Augusta County home since July 5.(WHSV)

The Sheriff’s Office has requested assistance in locating Malcom Miller Sipe III. Officials said he was last seen on July 5, around 11 a.m., when he walked out of his home.

He is classified as missing endangered because he made statements of self-harm.

Malcom’s cousin, Cheryl Sipe, is arranging a search and rescue effort for Saturday, July 17.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues removed from city parks
Fashion Square (FILE)
Fashion Square heading to auction
KPD officer Tanner Holt is accused of making racists comments.
Officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks at wedding
Charlottesville's statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Charlottesville preparing to relocate Confederate statues

Latest News

Several proposed changes include more frequent stops and expanded routes.
Charlottesville Area Transit asking for input on proposed changes
Albemarle County school bus
Albemarle County school division funding Bright Stars preschool program
Motorcycle Crash generic
VSP: 21 motorcyclists killed in seven weeks on Virginia highways
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Former police officer charged in Capitol riot case will head to D.C. courtroom
Madison County Fair
Fair underway in Madison County