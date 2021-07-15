Advertise With Us
Albemarle County school division funding Bright Stars preschool program

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The school district is taking over Albemarle County’s public preschool program.

Bright Stars used to be funded by local government and the Virginia Preschool Initiative. Now, the county will take over the financial management.

“On the front end, on the actual sort of programmatic interaction and engagement, it should look very much the same for families and students,” Helen Dunn with Albemarle County Public Schools said.

The change will not impact much, as it is just an administrative change.

The change will start this coming school year. There are still some open slots at some of the schools for parents who would like to register their children.

