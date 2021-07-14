Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia’s first lady visits Woodbrook Elementary School

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia first lady Pamela Northam toured in-person summer learning at Woodbrook Elementary School early Wednesday, July 14.

Northam visited with 5th graders. She also emphasized the importance of getting students back on track for the fall.

“It’s been a long and difficult year. Not all children are really ready for the fall, so we want to make sure that all children are ready and that’s what these terrific teachers are doing here by inspiring learning the joy of learning curiosity and wonder. They don’t even know they’re learning, but they’re having a great time here,” Northam said.

Governor Ralph Northam has put $62 million in education recovery grants. These will help students recover from the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on learning.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues removed from city parks
Fashion Square (FILE)
Fashion Square heading to auction
Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County, driver identified
KPD officer Tanner Holt is accused of making racists comments.
Officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks at wedding

Latest News

Lidl
Lidl Grocery Store opens in Albemarle Co.
Mountain View
Mountain View fifth graders to stick around despite overcrowding issues
Mountain View Elementary School
Mountain View fifth graders to stick around despite overcrowding issues
A small food pantry is now open at the Battle Building at UVA Children's Hospital.
UVA Children’s Hospital opens new in-house food bank
Comic books.
Comic-Con returning to Richmond Raceway