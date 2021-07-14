Virginia’s first lady visits Woodbrook Elementary School

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia first lady Pamela Northam toured in-person summer learning at Woodbrook Elementary School early Wednesday, July 14.

Northam visited with 5th graders. She also emphasized the importance of getting students back on track for the fall.

“It’s been a long and difficult year. Not all children are really ready for the fall, so we want to make sure that all children are ready and that’s what these terrific teachers are doing here by inspiring learning the joy of learning curiosity and wonder. They don’t even know they’re learning, but they’re having a great time here,” Northam said.

Governor Ralph Northam has put $62 million in education recovery grants. These will help students recover from the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on learning.

