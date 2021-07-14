Virginia ABC launches same-day delivery in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Select areas of Richmond will have the opportunity to have alcoholic beverages delivered to their door.

Virginia ABC has partnered with DoorDash to coordinate a delivery service for spirits, mixers and wines.

Those who are 21 and older, whose addresses fall within a five-mile radius of Richmond-area ABC stores that are participating in the initiative, will be able to enjoy this new program.

The Richmond stores participating are the following though more may be added later.

3100-A W. Broad St., Richmond (store 101)

10 N. Thompson St., Richmond (store 169)

11108 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond (store 350)

3450-3452 Pump Road, Suites 21-22, Henrico (store 331)

148 Charter Colony Parkway, Midlothian (store 284)

Orders must be placed at least two hours before the store closes, and the delivery fee is $6.99 for the first 3 miles and $1.25 for every additional mile.

To order online people can visit ABC online ordering site here, find the store in their area and enter their address. There is a $10 cart minimum and a 12 bottle maximum for all orders.

The person receiving the alcohol must show a valid ID and packages will not be left on the doorstep.

“Delivery is ideal for customers who want a convenient way to receive our products or who still prefer to shop in a socially distanced manner,” said ABC’s Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “Customers who are in a delivery zone are encouraged to go online and try out this new service. We will adjust and refine our processes with our delivery partner during this pilot phase and welcome customer feedback as we consider expansion to other areas of the commonwealth.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

