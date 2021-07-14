Vax the Valley event to celebrate vaccine success, offer on-site vaccinations

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WVIR) - In the last month, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Shenandoah Valley has dropped according to health experts, but with just over half the community vaccinated they still have a ways to go. And, they’re getting creative about how to do it.

The Central Shenandoah Health District and Augusta Health are partnering to host Vax the Valley. It’s a three-part music series across Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County, but it’s also serving as a COVID-19 clinic for the community, for ages 12 and up to get vaccinated.

Over the past six months, Augusta Health has given out more than 80,000 vaccines. But, they also know quite a few people in the community haven’t been vaccinated yet, and it’s their strongest tool against the virus.

“The Vax the Valley event is a celebration of how far we’ve come in the vaccine rollout from COVID-19, and it’s also an opportunity for us to go even further, said Population Health Community Coordinator for the Central Shenandoah Health District Laura Lee Wight. “So we wanted to bring people together, have an opportunity to celebrate the vaccine, and then also provide them with an opportunity to get vaccinated if they haven’t done so already.”

“We have a fair number of our community members unvaccinated, you know they’re vulnerable to catching COVID this year,” stated Population Health Chief at Augusta Health Dr. Clint Merritt. “And, it is still a really dangerous illness. So we both are seeing the benefits of a lot of vaccine work, and we’re very aware that we still have COVID in front of us and have more work to do.”

Vax the Valley has lots of community partners providing local talent and food, and businesses in the area are providing raffles and prizes. It also features fun events for kids and families and is open to all.

The first event is on July 24 at the Sunspots Pavilion in downtown Staunton. CSHD has additional information on its Facebook page.

Big news at the Central Shenandoah Health District! In partnership with Augusta Health, we are thrilled to host Vax the... Posted by Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) on Monday, July 12, 2021

