UVA Children’s Hospital opens new in-house food bank

A small food pantry is now open at the Battle Building at UVA Children's Hospital.
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new addition to UVA Children’s Hospital: a food pantry in the Battle Building is stocked with nonperishable food items, set to go directly to visiting patients and families struggling with food insecurity.

Food insecurity impacts roughly 17% of families in Charlottesville. Dr. Jeffrey Gander, a pediatric surgeon at the hospital, has seen it affect his patients first-hand.

“It’s a real problem in Charlottesville, it’s a real problem around the state. Especially after the pandemic, it’s gotten worse,” Gander said.

The hospital is trying to fix that by starting this in-house food pantry that patients can access when they come in for a visit.

To receive food, patients must answer “yes” to two screening questions asked during the visit: Have you worried about running out of food and not being able to buy food in the past 12 months? Have you felt that the food you have bought in the past 12 months did not last, and you did not have enough money to buy more?

“If you answer yes to those two questions, then we will discuss with you our different programs, our Fresh Farmacy program, as well as our food pantry,” Gander said. “Our social workers will meet with you to help you set up any benefits that you may be eligible for, such as SNAP benefits.”

Gander said starting the pantry is about more than just feeding the hungry.

“This is going to ease a lot of stress on them, give healthy nutritious food that they can use right away, hopefully help some of their health conditions, but also allow them to free up some of their funds for things like housing, clothing and education,” he said.

The hope now is to expand the pantry to a larger location. Anyone interested in contributing to the pantry can donate here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

