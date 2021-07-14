Advertise With Us
Tom Sox held to 3 hits; Waynesboro shuts out Charlottesville 9-0

By Mike Shiers
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Tom Sox were held to just three hits, and Charlottesville fell 9-0 at Waynesboro on Tuesday night.

Generals’ starting pitcher Seth Logue had eight strikeouts in 6.0 innings, and did not allow a hit until Brayland Skinner singled through the right side with two outs in the 6th.

Alonzo Rubalcaba went 3-for-5 with a home run for the Generals.

Waynesboro be back in action at home against Harrisonburg on Wednesday night.

The Tom Sox game against Covington has been canceled, due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Lumberjacks’ program, and the remainder of Covington’s season has been canceled.

