Sens. Warner, Kaine weigh in on Dems’ $3.5T budget bill

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Senate Democrats believe they have the votes to push through a $3.5 trillion budget bill.

“It’s a sizeable, sizeable advance that I’m very, very excited to have been a part of negotiating over the past few weeks,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, (D) Virginia.

The bill would be in addition to a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan.

Over the next ten years, it would fund many initiatives pushed by President Biden including childcare, education and reducing climate change.

“In all those areas, in climate change in particular, this will be far and away the most significant investment and policy changes that we’ll ever make,” said Sen. Mark Warner, (D) Virginia.

Democratic lawmakers plan to use a reconciliation vote, requiring support from all 50 party members in the Senate.

“Any single Democrat could upset this plan, so we’ve got to show some unity,” said Warner.

With details still limited, WDBJ7 political analyst Bob Denton remains skeptical about the bill’s financials.

“How are you going to pay for it?” questioned Denton. “As a nation, we have record debt, record deficit, inflation is now already over five percent, heading north. I do not believe that you can pay for this as it’s described and as they’ve yet to fully present.”

Senate Democrats hope to pass this legislation before their August recess. That is set to begin the second week of August and last about a month.

