Reading Ramble highlights local businesses and talent in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Waynesboro came up with a fun and interactive way to promote downtown businesses and local talent in the area with the Reading Ramble.

Julie Connor wrote “It’s my Time to Fly,” which was illustrated by Emily Row, who is also local. The book highlights children’s individuality and emphasizes and normalizes that everyone develops at their own pace.

The pages of the book have been placed in the windows of businesses for people to read as they explore downtown.

The hope is that as people follow the trail, they also shop and eat downtown, as supporting local businesses has become especially important.

“We want to jump back where we were and get going with all the enthusiastic events we have planned, so we appreciate it and we want people to come and help us build back Waynesboro,” Sarah Severs said.

The trail starts at Augusta Cleaners and ends at the Wayne Theater. The Reading Ramble will take place until August 1. Destination Downtown Waynesboro is planning other events like this to continue showcasing the city.

Stone Soup Books in Waynesboro will be hosting a free “Books and Bubbles” event to celebrate the Reading Ramble with the author Saturday, July 17 at 10 a.m. Children are invited to wear wings in honor of Caterpillar Number Five, and they will be able to blow bubbles. To learn more about this event, visit Stone Soup Books on Facebook.

For more information about the Reading Ramble, please visit Destination Downtown Waynesboro’s Facebook page. The map of participating businesses is attached.

