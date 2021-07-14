Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Reading Ramble highlights local businesses and talent in Waynesboro

Pages of "It's TIme to Fly" on the Russell Museum in downtown Waynesboro.
Pages of "It's TIme to Fly" on the Russell Museum in downtown Waynesboro.(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Waynesboro came up with a fun and interactive way to promote downtown businesses and local talent in the area with the Reading Ramble.

Julie Connor wrote “It’s my Time to Fly,” which was illustrated by Emily Row, who is also local. The book highlights children’s individuality and emphasizes and normalizes that everyone develops at their own pace.

The pages of the book have been placed in the windows of businesses for people to read as they explore downtown.

The hope is that as people follow the trail, they also shop and eat downtown, as supporting local businesses has become especially important.

“We want to jump back where we were and get going with all the enthusiastic events we have planned, so we appreciate it and we want people to come and help us build back Waynesboro,” Sarah Severs said.

The trail starts at Augusta Cleaners and ends at the Wayne Theater. The Reading Ramble will take place until August 1. Destination Downtown Waynesboro is planning other events like this to continue showcasing the city.

Stone Soup Books in Waynesboro will be hosting a free “Books and Bubbles” event to celebrate the Reading Ramble with the author Saturday, July 17 at 10 a.m. Children are invited to wear wings in honor of Caterpillar Number Five, and they will be able to blow bubbles. To learn more about this event, visit Stone Soup Books on Facebook.

For more information about the Reading Ramble, please visit Destination Downtown Waynesboro’s Facebook page. The map of participating businesses is attached.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lewis and Clark statue on West Main St. being removed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
City of Charlottesville removes Lewis and Clark statue following emergency meeting
Statue of Robert E. Lee lifted off its pedestal in Charlottesville
Charlottesville’s Confederate statues removed from city parks
Fashion Square (FILE)
Fashion Square heading to auction
Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County, driver identified
KPD officer Tanner Holt is accused of making racists comments.
Officer knocked unconscious after allegedly making racist remarks at wedding

Latest News

Equality Virginia along with several other groups and school board leaders filed an amicus...
RPS superintendent adds name to amicus brief supporting transgender student policies
Outside of Henley Middle School in Albemarle County
Albemarle County Schools say teaching policy is not based on Critical Race Theory
FILE
Families to begin receiving Child Tax Credit payments July 15
Shenandoah Valley Social Services application for cooling assistance
Cooling assistance programs aid vulnerable people in high temperatures