Police say medical emergency a factor in fatal crash in Rockbridge County

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police believes a medical emergency was a factor in a fatal crash along Interstate 81 Sunday.

In a press release VSP shared Wednesday, investigators said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-81 near the 204.7 mile marker in Rockbridge County Sunday evening around 7:36.

According to officers, a 2021 Toyota Tundra was heading south when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a fence.

The driver, Mario J. Pires-Vieramenezes, 49, of Thurmont, Maryland died at the scene. Officers said he was wearing a seatbelt and that the preliminary investigation revealed a medical emergency was a contributing factor to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

